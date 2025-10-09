Live
- Veer Pahariya shows heartwarming protective side towards girlfriend Tara Sutaria
- Canara HSBC Life IPO 2025: Big Sale Opens October 10
- CM Stalin inaugurates TN's longest flyover 'Avinashi Road Elevated Corridor'
- PURE EV Drives into Kurnool, Powers Up EV Revolution
- India, UK natural partners; strong ties pillar for global stability, economic progress, says PM Modi
- Rubicon Research IPO Open | Subscription Ends October 13, 2025
- Nominations Open for ZPTC and MPTC Elections in Telangana
- Apple’s First Foldable iPhone May Feature Titanium-Aluminium Frame, Launch Expected in 2026
- Grok Imagine 0.9 Launched by Elon Musk | Faster AI Video Generation
- UPI Crosses 500 million Users, Sets Global Benchmark for Digital Payments: BCG–NPCI Report
Police bust online job fraud racket with China links; 3 held
The arrests were made after a Tilak Nagar-based nurse complained that she had been duped of Rs 15.94 lakh in an online part-time job scam
Delhi Police has busted an online job fraud racket with alleged links to Chinese nationals, and arrested three persons for facilitating financial transactions for the gang, an official said on Wednesday.
The accused, Sabbir Ahmed (43), Mohammad Sarfaraz (32) and Mohammad Dilshad (20), were involved in arranging bank accounts to receive tainted money and converting the proceeds into cryptocurrency before transferring them to Chinese handlers through decentralised exchange wallets, a senior police officer said.
The arrests were made after a Tilak Nagar-based nurse complained that she had been duped of Rs 15.94 lakh in an online part-time job scam.
The victim came across a social media group after seeing an online advertisement offering work-from-home jobs.
“She was lured into investing money in task-based jobs with promises of high returns,” the officer said.
A case was registered based on her complaint, and during probe, investigators traced the money trail to bank accounts linked to the trio, police said, adding that the accused were arrested during raids in Uttam Nagar and Batla House areas.
Police recovered Rs 5 lakh in cash, five mobile phones, 10 bank passbooks and 14 cheque books used in the fraud during the raids.
Dilshad, who is pursuing his graduation in Gorakhpur, revealed during interrogation that he had been in contact with a Chinese national via social media for about a year, the officer said.
“The foreign contact allegedly tasked him with arranging mule bank accounts to receive cheated funds in exchange for a commission of 5 per cent. The accused then withdrew the money, converted it into USD Tether (USDT), a type of cryptocurrency, and transferred it to wallets controlled by Chinese handlers,” the officer said.
“Sarfaraz, an MBA, managed the syndicate, while Sabbir Ahmed, a painter by profession, assisted in cash withdrawals for a 1 per cent commission,” he added.