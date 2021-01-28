Police has come to arrest the agitating farmers: Tikait

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who has been named in the Delhi Police FIR in connection with the violence during the 'Kisan Gantantra parade' on Republic Day, said that the Uttar Pradesh Police has come to arrest the agitating farmers.

In an address from the dais of the farmers' union at the Ghazipur protest site, Tikait said: "Uttar Pradesh Police is trying to arrest us. Even the Supreme Court has favoured peaceful protest. There was no violence at the Ghazipur protest site."

"Despite no violence at the Ghazipur protest site, the government is trying to crush the farmers movement. This is the real face of Uttar Pradesh government," he said.

His remarks came after there was heavy deployment of police and security personnel ast the Ghazipur protest site.

Tikait also stressed that no farmers have disrespected the Indian national flag.

He also demanded for a Supreme Court monitored probe against Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who was one of the persons who hoisted a pennant from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Tikait said that people in Punjab have boycotted Sidhu. "A conspiracy is being hatched to end the farmers protest. The BJP is indulging in violence to end the farmers protest," he alleged.

The Ghaziabad District Magistrate and several other senior officials have arrived at the Ghazipur farmers protest site.