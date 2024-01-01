Police Investigate Attack On Government College Principal Over False Witchcraft Accusation

An inquiry has been initiated by the police following an assault on the principal of a government college in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district. The principal alleges that he was attacked by four individuals based on a false accusation of involvement in witchcraft. On December 29, the incident prompted the registration of a case under the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as confirmed by a police official on Sunday.

Sidhi Superintendent of Police, Ravindra Verma, disclosed that a complaint lodged by Lalbahadur Singh, the principal of the government college in Sinhawal town, led to the registration of the case against the four individuals. The police are actively investigating the matter, acknowledging the presence of a video depicting the incident circulating on social media.

Regarding the motive behind the attack, the official stated that it is currently under investigation, responding to queries about Singh's denial of any involvement in witchcraft. The principal asserted that he learned from college staff that the assailants falsely accused him of practicing witchcraft, a claim he vehemently denies.