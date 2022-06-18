  • Menu
Police officer's body found near J&K's Pampore town

The body of a police officer was found on Saturday near Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore town.

Srinagar: The body of a police officer was found on Saturday near Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore town.

Police sources said the body of sub-inspector, Farooq Ahmad Mir with a bullet mark near his heart was found in the paddy fields of Samboora village.

"He was posted in 23 Battalion of IRP at Lethpora in Pampore. An FIR has been registered and investigation started. The body has been taken for medico-legal formalities," the sources said.

