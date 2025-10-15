Police Rule Out Gangrape In Durgapur Case, Survivor’s Classmate Arrested Amid Contradictory Claims

In a major development in the Durgapur medical student case, West Bengal Police have confirmed that no gangrape took place, contradicting earlier reports. The 23-year-old classmate of the survivor has been arrested following the discovery of conflicting statements and security footage. Police Commissioner Sunil Kumar Choudhary stated that the friend, a resident of Malda, is under suspicion, and current evidence points to his sole involvement.

Earlier, five villagers were taken into custody under charges related to gangrape, but subsequent investigation and medical reports have disproved those claims. Authorities noted several inconsistencies between the survivor’s initial and later statements, as well as contradictions in her and her friend’s accounts. CCTV footage reportedly showed the woman returning to the campus calmly and without visible distress, leading officers to doubt the gangrape narrative.

The five previously named suspects—Sheikh Safiqul, Sheikh Nasiruddin, Apu Bauri, Firdous Sheikh, and Sheikh Riazuddin—were questioned as part of the inquiry, but police now assert that only one individual appears to be involved. The investigation remains ongoing.