Police spot woman buying petrol in bottle

Balasore:In the CCTV footage of a filling station, the Odisha Police on Saturday spotted a woman, nearly of the same age of the student who set herself on fire on the campus of the Balasore college, buying petrol in a bottle around the same time, an officer said. The Crime Branch has been analysing CCTV footage from filling stations in the area, but is yet to ascertain how she got the petrol.

Alleging inaction over her sexual harassment complaint against a professor, the woman set herself on fire on the campus of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College on July 12. She died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on the night of July 14.

Meanwhile, filling stations in the district have stopped giving petrol in bottles. On the other side, the UGC fact-finding team is also looking into the incident and meeting different stakeholders over the last two days. Rajkumar Mittal, who is leading the team, said it will soon prepare its report. The UGC team has questioned the principal of the college and members of the internal complaints committee (ICC), which had mentioned in its report that there was no evidence of sexual harassment as alleged by the deceased student.