Police tightens security across markets, alerts railway, metro staff

New Delhi: Delhi Police has beefed up security arrangements in various markets, which are bustling with shoppers during the festival season, and asked the railway and Metro staff to be on high alert following the blast in front of CRPF school in Rohini’s Prashant Vihar area, officials said on Monday.

A strong explosion ripped through a wall of the CRPF school on Sunday morning. No one was hurt in the blast which also damaged hoardings of nearby shops and window panes of vehicles parked near the site.

“We have asked our staff to keep a tight vigil on every single railway and metro station. Additional force deployment will be made to check any suspicious activities,” a senior police officer said. The officer said that joint patrolling teams with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and other stakeholders have been deployed.

“Teams will immediately inform senior officials if they see any suspicious activities,” said the officer. Both foot and motorcycle patrolling have already been enhanced, the officer said. “Anti-sabotage checks are being conducted regularly along the railway tracks with the help of dog squads and bomb disposal teams. We have also asked the railway staff of many adjoining cities to keep strict vigil in and around the railway stations and railway tracks,” said the officer.

While agencies are usually on alert ahead of Diwali due to the threat of terror attacks, security has been further beefed up in the national capital and its different markets to maintain law and order and to keep strict vigil.

Additional police personnel, both in uniform and civil dress, have been deployed across the city and patrolling has intensified in crowded areas, like malls and markets. Patrolling by women police personnel has also been increased. “CCTV cameras are being continuously monitored by the teams and PCRs were asked to be ready for any situation,” the officer said. Police sources said that prominent markets, including Chandni Chowk, Azadpur and Ghazipur, are especially on the radar of the police as many people from outside Delhi visit them frequently.

“Elaborate security arrangements have been made especially in markets, malls, vital installations and crowded places. Police visibility has been enhanced through intensified patrolling and deployments of extra pickets. All staff are on high alert to thwart any untoward incident,” another senior police officer said.