Political Parties Condemn JNU Violence, Mayawati Calls For Judicial Probe

Political Parties Condemn JNU Violence, Mayawati Calls For Judicial Probe
Political parties across the spectrum condemned the violence unleashed by masked goons in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus (JNU) in the national capital on Sunday night.

Political parties across the spectrum condemned the violence unleashed by masked goons in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus (JNU) in the national capital on Sunday night.

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief, Mayawati, on Monday sought a judicial probe into the acts of violence. She condemned the attacks on teachers and students and termed them "shameful." In a tweet on Monday morning, Mayawati urged the Central government to take the incident very seriously.

The BJP strongly condemned the violence in JNU and described it as a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy to use students as cannon fodder and create unrest to shore up their political footprint. The Congress retaliated by saying that condemnation means nothing and questioned the silence of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. It said that it is the BJP government which must answer for the JNU attack.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his shock at the violent incidents and tweeted that he had spoken to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, who is closely monitoring the situation.

West Bengal chief minster Mamata Banerjee described the attacks on students and teachers in JNU as a "shame on our democracy."

The DMK chief MK Stalin condemned the violent incidents in JNU and demanded that all those behind the savage attacks should be brought to book.


