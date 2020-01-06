Political Parties Condemn JNU Violence, Mayawati Calls For Judicial Probe

Political parties across the spectrum condemned the violence unleashed by masked goons in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus (JNU) in the national capital on Sunday night.

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief, Mayawati, on Monday sought a judicial probe into the acts of violence. She condemned the attacks on teachers and students and termed them "shameful." In a tweet on Monday morning, Mayawati urged the Central government to take the incident very seriously.

JNU में छात्रों व शिक्षकों के साथ हुई हिंसा अति-निन्दनीय व शर्मनाक। केन्द्र सरकार को इस घटना को अति-गम्भीरता से लेना चाहिये। साथ ही इस घटना की न्यायिक जाँच हो जाये तो यह बेहतर होगा। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 6, 2020

The BJP strongly condemned the violence in JNU and described it as a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy to use students as cannon fodder and create unrest to shore up their political footprint. The Congress retaliated by saying that condemnation means nothing and questioned the silence of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. It said that it is the BJP government which must answer for the JNU attack.

Condemnation means nothing when the actions of this govt have allowed this carnage to take place.



Why are the PM & HM still silent?

Why did Delhi Police not take action faster?

Why are violent thugs able to act with such impunity?



The BJP govt must answer for #JNUAttack https://t.co/YfWxc7ZstI — Congress (@INCIndia) January 5, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his shock at the violent incidents and tweeted that he had spoken to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, who is closely monitoring the situation.

Spoke to Hon'ble LG and urged him to direct police to restore order. He has assured that he is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps https://t.co/gpRGCCbwGF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 5, 2020

West Bengal chief minster Mamata Banerjee described the attacks on students and teachers in JNU as a "shame on our democracy."

We strongly condemn brutality unleashed agst students/teachers in JNU. No words enough to describe such heinous acts. A shame on our democracy. Trinamool delegation led by Dinesh Trivedi (SajdaAhmed, ManasBhunia, VivekGupta) headed to DEL to show solidarity with #ShaheenBagh #JNU — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 5, 2020

The DMK chief MK Stalin condemned the violent incidents in JNU and demanded that all those behind the savage attacks should be brought to book.

Shocked to see visuals of masked miscreants attacking JNU students inside the campus.



DMK condemns rising incidents of violence against students within universities in the aftermath of #CAA2019



All those who are responsible for these incidents must brought to book immediately. https://t.co/FihTdwkLEM — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) January 5, 2020



