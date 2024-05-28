'Political party is not a private property', NCP takes swipe at Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack at the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), saying that a "political party is not a private property but a system in a democracy duly registered with the Election Commission".



"If the political party was a private property, it would have been registered with the sub-registrar. Therefore, there is no system of transfer of political parties through inheritance, just as private property is transferred through inheritance. In the democratic process, the party's control goes to whoever has the majority, so the majority is with Ajit Pawar. Therefore, we will celebrate the party's anniversary on June 10 at the country and state level," said the NCP Spokesman Umesh Patil.

Patil said that the party will celebrate its 25th anniversary on June 10 since the EC has given the name NCP and clock symbol to Ajit Pawar, who is the party's National President.

"Even though the court battle is going on regarding the party symbol, Sharad Pawar does not have a party called NCP, but he has been given a separate name, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and a symbol of a person with a trumpet by the EC. They (NCP SP) have the right to celebrate the first anniversary next year on the day on which they receive the name and symbol," the NCP Spokesman added.

Patil said that NCP developed strong under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, Tariq Anwar, P.A. Sangma, Praful Patel at the national level and at the state level under the leadership of Madhukar Pichad, Chhagan Bhujbal, Vijaysinh Mohite Patil, Padmasinh Patil, Ajit Pawar, Sunil Tatkare, R.R. Patil, Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar and Hasan Mushrif.

He added that 90 per cent of those who contributed for the party's growth were now with Ajit Pawar.

Without naming Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, Patil said that the NCP (SP) Working President was not even the founder at the time of the NCP's formation.