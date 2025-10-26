Live
- One killed, three injured in K R Puram blast in city
- Govt according top priority to make organ transplantation affordable: Minister
- HC reserves order on Yediyurappa’s plea on POCSO case
- Don’t forget Kharge family’s role in your rise
- Sudarshan Reddy lauds beneficiaries for completing house construction
- CM Chandrababu conducts teleconference on cyclone Montha, issues directions
- Cong ridicules ex-Lokayukta Hegde for remark on banning party
- Major spurious pesticide racket busted in Gadwal
- Karimnagar all set to host HCA league match tomorrow
- Yatnal writes to Amit Shah demanding nation-wide ban on halal certification bodies
Poll panel to begin pan-India SIR next week in '10-15 states'
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India is likely to roll out the first of pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list next week...
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India is likely to roll out the first of pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list next week beginning with "10 to 15 states", including those going to polls next year, officials said on Saturday.
Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal will go to polls in 2026, and they are amongst the states where the voters' list cleanup exercise will begin first.
The poll authority is likely to announce the first phase of SIR middle of next week, in which as many as "10 to 15 states" would be included, officials said. The EC will not hold the electoral roll cleanup exercise in states where local body elections are taking place or are due, as the grassroots poll machinery is busy with it and may not be able to focus on SIR, they said.
The SIR in such states will be held in later phases. The voters' list cleanup exercise has concluded in Bihar where the final list with nearly 7.42 crore names was published on September 30. The Commission has already held two conferences with state chief electoral officers (CEOs) to firm up the SIR rollout roadmap.