Ponguleti seeks more assistance from Centre for flood-hit Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Former MLC, BJP National co in-charge, Tamil Nadu State, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Friday along with K Annamalai, TN BJP president, Dr L Murugan, Union Minister for I&B, Animal Husbandry & Dairy (Mos) met Nirmala Sitaraman, Union Minister for Finance & Corporate affairs, at her residence in Delhi.

The leaders submitted a memorandum on the unprecedented floods effected situation due to heavy rains in South Tamil Nadu and Chennai, other parts of the State. On the occasion, they thanked the finance Minister and the Centre for timely rescue, relief operations, and sought for further financial assistance to the affected areas. They alleged that the DMK government failed to come to the rescue of Flood victims.















