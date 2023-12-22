Live
- Electrical sub-engineer caught taking bribe
- Ban on Apple Watch Disrupts Repairs for Several Models
- Telangana Deputy CM leads protest against suspension of Oppn MPs
- Renowned lyricist Sivashakti Dutta releases ‘Premaku Jai’ teaser
- Delhi Police nab 19-yr-old suspect on the run in murder case
- Scholarships For Students
- Workshop on 'Transforming to the Changing World' held
- AP High Court post Naidu's bail plea in IRR case to tomorrow
- Over 35K lose jobs at Indian startups, job cuts to continue in 2024
- NewsClick row: Court reserves order on Delhi Police's plea seeking more time for probe
Just In
Ponguleti seeks more assistance from Centre for flood-hit Tamil Nadu
Highlights
Ponguleti along with TN BJP president and Union Minister for I&B, Animal Husbandry & Dairy met Nirmala Seetharaman
New Delhi: Former MLC, BJP National co in-charge, Tamil Nadu State, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Friday along with K Annamalai, TN BJP president, Dr L Murugan, Union Minister for I&B, Animal Husbandry & Dairy (Mos) met Nirmala Sitaraman, Union Minister for Finance & Corporate affairs, at her residence in Delhi.
The leaders submitted a memorandum on the unprecedented floods effected situation due to heavy rains in South Tamil Nadu and Chennai, other parts of the State. On the occasion, they thanked the finance Minister and the Centre for timely rescue, relief operations, and sought for further financial assistance to the affected areas. They alleged that the DMK government failed to come to the rescue of Flood victims.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS