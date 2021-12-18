Post 2022, Diesel Cars Completing 10 Years Would be Deregistered: Delhi Govt's New Rule to Check Rising Vehicle Pollution

- When it comes to petrol as well as diesel cars, which are older than 15 years, NO NOC would be provided and the cars would be directly scrapped.

- Those who desire to keep their old cars, do have the option of converting them to electric.

As per the Delhi Government, in accordance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT). It has made an announcement about deregistration of diesel cars which are older than 10 years, beginning from the Jan 2022. This would come in the wake of increasing rising pollution at an alarming rate in the NCR.

However, there is a catch to this, those cars which are deregistered, an NOC would be provided, so that those can ply on the roads of other states, subject to the condition, that those states do not have similar rules. For example, if you have a Delhi registered 10-year-old diesel car, then your vehicle can ply on the roads of Maharastra, Gujarate or other states, if these states do not have the same deregistration rule.

For both, diesel as well as petrol cars, which are older than 15 years, no NOC will be offered and they would be directly send to scrap yard. Recently, the Delhi govt, has mandated 15-year-old vehicles, irrespective of them being, petrol and diesel to be scrapped.

The Delhi Govt, has also recently provided a solution for owners who wish to keep their 10-year-old diesel as well as 15-year-old petrol cars. These cars must be converted to electric, having retro fitment of EV kit. The above kits have to approved by the govt, which is presently under the process.

Presently, the petrol cars which are older than 15 years and diesel cars which are older than 10 were permitted to play on the roads, if they tend to pass the fitness tests. If they do not, then they were scrapped. However, due to increase in vehicle pollution, the Delhi government has come up with the new as well as strict order.