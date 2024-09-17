Post-Covid ecosystem reviewed

Dhenkanal: “Understanding Media in new Normal Times,” a review of Dr Pradeep Mahapatra’s perspective on post-Covid 19 pandemic ecosystem, by Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Dhenkanal, Prof Mrinal Chatterjee, was released at Kolkata Press Club recently.

Prof Chatterjee hasdeliberated on different aspects of media through 10 chapters . How disruption due to Covid 19 brought changes in media from local to international level is discussed critically in 180 pages. The chapters include Collapse of American Model, Local Journalism, Independent News Platform, Social Media Influencer and Generative Artificial Intelligence.

The book was released by Kolkata Press Club president Snehasis Sur, Subir Ghosh , popular author and media academician Uma Shankar Pandey.

Dr Pradeep Mahapatra was professor in Berhampur University in Department of Journalism and Mass Communication. A prolific writer, he continued to write articles till his death and was a close observer of media in digital era.