Post-mortem report confirms MLA Debendra Nath Ray death as suicide

West Bengal: According to the post-mortem report released, West Bengal BJP leader and Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Ray died due to hanging and no other injury mark was found on his body. Debendra Nath Ray's body was found hanging from the ceiling of a verandah outside a shuttered shop near his home in Bindal village in North Dinajpur district on Monday.

The post-mortem report stated, "Death was due to hanging. No other injury was detected." The West Bengal Police said a suicide note was found in his shirt's pocket where he blamed his family and the BJP for his death. He also claimed that he was murdered by the TMC, a charge denied by the ruling party in the state.

Ray's family members and Bharatiya Janata Party demanded a CBI inquiry into his death. Ray had won the Hemtabad (reserved) seat on a CPI(M) ticket in 2016 but later joined the BJP.