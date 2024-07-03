Live
Post-poll violence: Calcutta HC allows LoP Adhikari to protest in front of Raj Bhavan
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday permitted Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, to stage a demonstration in front of Raj Bhavan over post-poll violence.
The single-judge Bench of Justice Amrita Sinha, while giving the permission, said that the dharna should be held for just four hours on July 14, which is a Sunday.
As per the order, the demonstration can be held by a maximum of 300 people without any weapons.
The agitation will be held from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. and no provocative statements can be made from the venue.
The programme should be conducted while strictly following pollution norms, the court said.
On Wednesday, the state government’s counsel also informed the court that the administration did not have any objection to the schedule of the demonstration.