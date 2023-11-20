Pradhan inaugurates Saptasajya Festival

Dhenkanal: Art, culture and literature express human emotions and are mirrors of society. This was stated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Dhenkanal Mini Stadium on the occasion of Saptasajya Festival. Pradhan inaugurated the two-day Saptasajya Festival organised by Devanshi Dance Academy, a premier institute of Dhenkanal, on Saturday evening.

Addressing the gathering, Pradhan said Dhenkanal’s culture is unique and the district has richly contributed in the field of art and handicraft. Every village in the district has distinct culture, he said. Pradhan was felicitated by Devanshi Dance Academy. Artistes, singers and musicians presented their cultural programmes enthralling the audience. Pradhan presented Saptasajya Samman -2023 to Padma Shri Madhavi Mudgal (Dance), Padma Shri Shyamamani Devi (Music) and Padma Shri Pandit Antaryami Mishra (Literature).

Yuvaraj Amarjyoti Singhdeo, Yuvarani Mrinal Kumari, Academy president Shanti Mishra and Dr Mrutyunjaya Rath spoke on the contribution of Academy in the field of art, culture and literature. Internationally acclaimed dance Guru Gourishankar Dash spoke on the activities of the Academy.