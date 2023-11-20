Live
- JGU Vice Chancellor C. Raj Kumar receives inaugural Dr Pritam Singh Transformational Leader Award 2023
- Three injured in shooting at Bihar's Vaishali
- Israel says soldier executed, foreign hostages held at Gaza's Shifa hospital
- BJP ‘vistaraks’ to get fresh feedback from constituencies in UP
- US sees India as strategic partner and key global player: Ambassador Garcetti
- Lingayat mutt sex scandal: Arrest warrant against rape accused Murugha seer
- Rajasthan: In Pali, PM Modi slams Congress, 'Ghamandia' alliance which insults women
- Foreign tourists to Cambodia's famed Angkor on rise
- Advertisers pressure X CEO Linda Yaccarino to resign
- UP mafia don Brijesh Singh acquitted in murder case of seven of family
Just In
Pradhan inaugurates Saptasajya Festival
Dhenkanal: Art, culture and literature express human emotions and are mirrors of society. This was stated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra...
Dhenkanal: Art, culture and literature express human emotions and are mirrors of society. This was stated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Dhenkanal Mini Stadium on the occasion of Saptasajya Festival. Pradhan inaugurated the two-day Saptasajya Festival organised by Devanshi Dance Academy, a premier institute of Dhenkanal, on Saturday evening.
Addressing the gathering, Pradhan said Dhenkanal’s culture is unique and the district has richly contributed in the field of art and handicraft. Every village in the district has distinct culture, he said. Pradhan was felicitated by Devanshi Dance Academy. Artistes, singers and musicians presented their cultural programmes enthralling the audience. Pradhan presented Saptasajya Samman -2023 to Padma Shri Madhavi Mudgal (Dance), Padma Shri Shyamamani Devi (Music) and Padma Shri Pandit Antaryami Mishra (Literature).
Yuvaraj Amarjyoti Singhdeo, Yuvarani Mrinal Kumari, Academy president Shanti Mishra and Dr Mrutyunjaya Rath spoke on the contribution of Academy in the field of art, culture and literature. Internationally acclaimed dance Guru Gourishankar Dash spoke on the activities of the Academy.