Pradhan lays foundation for JNV buildings

Dhenkanal: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan interacted with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Kualo on Monday and spoke on the achievements of Modi-led government for improving the quality of life of the poor people.

Pradhan led a pledge and exhorted people to make India a developed country by 2047.

Representatives of various banks, Department of Posts and other departments opened their respective stalls highlighting common services like issuing Aadhaar cards, gas connections in Ujjwala scheme and bank products. Pradhan distributed Ujjwala and other benefits to people.

Earlier, Pradhan laid the foundation for proposed buildings of PM Shri School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Sarang in Dhenkanal which include integrated sports complex and additional girls hostel. Later, he distributed footballs to students in JNV. He appreciated the significant contribution of JNV as many model students have become teachers, doctors, engineers and educationists.

Dhenkanal Postal division Superintendent Jagdish Dash, former Rajya Sabha member Rudra Narayan Pany, former MLA Krushna Chandra Patra, BJP leader and State executive member Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan and senior leaders were present.