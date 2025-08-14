Prajapatis get new identity and legal empowerment in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called upon the people belonging to Prajapati community to strengthen their traditional art by integrating it with modern technology. He urged them to move forward by adopting new techniques, making use of government schemes and enhancing the quality and appeal of their products in line with market demand.

The CM was addressing a State-level function organized in Kurukshetra for the distribution of entitlement certificates to families belonging to the Prajapati community. On this occasion, he personally handed over certificates to beneficiaries. The programme was held simultaneously in all 22 districts of the state, benefiting around 1,00,000 families with land entitlement certificates. Under the scheme, entitlement certificates have been issued in about 1,700 villages, granting the Prajapati community collective rights for soil excavation.

CM said that earlier, in every village, adequate land was available for the Prajapati community to source soil, but previous governments failed to address this need. During the Congress regime, even the workplaces of the Prajapati community were encroached upon. Not only that, those in power at the time conspired against the community and attempted to take away their livelihood. A superficial promise of allotting 100-square-yard plots in villages was made, but those plots were carved out from the very land where the Prajapati community earned their living. Such policies brought the employment of this community almost to a standstill.

41 out of 217 Sankalps completed

The Chief Minister said that the present government has fulfilled 41 out of the 217 Sankalps made to the people of the state, and work is underway to complete 90 more by the end of this year. He informed that LPG cylinders are being provided to women in the state at a subsidized rate of just Rs500, benefiting nearly 18 lakh eligible families.

People urged to join ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’

The Chief Minister urged the gathering to actively participate in the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign by planting and nurturing a tree on every important occasion, thereby contributing to environmental conservation. He also appealed for active support in Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi’s Swachhata Abhiyan. Informing about the government’s housing initiatives, he said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, more than 1 lakh families in the state have already been provided houses, and the scheme will be implemented at an even faster pace in the days to come.

CM’s Bhiwani announcement proves fruitful

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, Sh Shyam Singh Rana said that the utensils made by the Prajapati community contain the Panchtatva, which are beneficial for health. He said that every household should keep cows, as this not only supports our health and livelihood but also helps preserve our cultural heritage. The state government, he informed, provides a subsidy of Rs 30,000 for the purchase of a Desi cow. He said that the bond with Gau Mata has existed since the time of our ancestors. He added that the announcement made by Chief Minister Sh Nayab Singh Saini in Bhiwani has now been fulfilled.

Chief Minister Saini hoists Tricolor

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini hoisted the tricolor at Sant Kabir Kutir as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan. On this occasion, he said that the national flag is a symbol of our pride and glory, reminding us of the nation’s integrity, sacrifices, and glorious history. The Chief Minister added that the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, initiated by Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi, is a unique effort to awaken a sense of pride and responsibility towards the nation in the hearts of every citizen.