Prakash Ambedkar asks PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to burn copies of Manusmriti

Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) founder Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha's Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to set ablaze copies of the Manusmriti if they actually love the Constitution.

"If both BJP and Congress actually love the Constitution, I demand Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi to burn copies of Manusmriti," said the VBA chief, who is the grandson of B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

He claimed that both the BJP and the Congress have attacked the Constitution and repeatedly exploited the marginalised and deprived castes and communities.

"They have corrupted the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the values enshrined in the Constitution," the VBA chief said.

He also accused the Congress of being the 'A-team' of the BJP, claiming that it first encouraged the RSS from which the BJP was born, and now it (Congress) is promoting the BJP.