Prakash Javadekar said - Fake news is more dangerous than paid news

New Delhi : Fake news is more dangerous than paid news. For this, it is necessary to test their veracity before digitizing the news. In order to deal with these fake news, PIB has set up Fact Check Units across the country to make the public aware of the reality.

Otherwise, the fake news spreading at lightning speed can do a lot of damage.Javadekar was addressing the function of virtual industry body IAMAI.

Union minister gives fake news more mileage than paid news. There is a strong possibility of breach of peace in it. With the change in public opinion on social media platforms, there has also been a threat to public life.

He said that many countries of the world are affected by the threat of fake news. Many people are taking many steps to curb this. He said that to prevent this danger, publishing self-contained digital content called for self-regulation.

He said that there should be a mechanism for self-regulation, otherwise everyone will have to bear the brunt of this danger. It is not limited to the political arena. These fake news are impacting every region. So everyone has to be ready to face it.

He said that digital content has become more powerful than print editions of newspapers and people believe in content shared on social media platforms such as WhatsApp. An example of this can be understood as where a WhatsApp message has gone and the damage has been done.

Javadekar said that earlier in the Press Information Bureau, we used to read newspapers, follow channels. Every evening a release was issued to give an explanation for such news. But now the situation is that if there is a tweet in the morning and you do not respond to it, then the loss is sure to happen. Because fake news spreads at the speed of light. Therefore, it has to be countered immediately.

For this, the central government has taken the initiative to check fake news by establishing a fact check team, which checks and verifies the information being sent through digital medium.

He said that the Ministry is closely watching the fake news, and for this the PIB Unit of the Ministry started an effort in October 2019, in which the PIB Fact Check Unit is working for it promptly, they work effectively To do this, PIB Fact Check units have been established in all states.