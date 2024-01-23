Pran Pratistha ceremony was an event of BJP, RSS: Manoj Jha

Live
RJD MP Manoj Jha on Tuesday said that Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya was an event of BJP and RSS.
Patna: RJD MP Manoj Jha on Tuesday said that Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya was an event of BJP and RSS.
“BJP leaders are fooling people by saying that Lord Ram has arrived. I want to ask them where he was. Lord Ram is present in every particle and is in every heart,” Jha said.
He said that there is no bigger Ram than the Ram of Bapu.
“There is no bigger Ram than the Ram of Kabir. We belong to the land of Mata Sita. Ram cannot be imagined without Sita,” Jha said.
On January 22, PM Modi while carrying a silver ‘chhatra’ placed on a red cloth amidst playing of ‘Mangal Dhvani’, climbed up the stairs of the newly constructed Ram temple and performed ‘Sankalp’ within the 84 seconds ‘abhijit muhurat’ as part of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla.
He then went into the ‘Garbh Griha’ amid chanting of mantras to complete the remaining rituals.
The majestic five ft tall statue of five-year-old Ram Lalla was finally unveiled to the world.
The ceremony was completed amid blowing of conch shells and a helicopter showered flower petals on the temple.