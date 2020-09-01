X
X
Pranab Mukherjee would be remembered by generations: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi Paid tributes to respected Shri Pranab Mukherjee

Highlights

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that former president Pranab Mukherjee would be remembered by generations for his efforts towards India's progress as he paid his last respects to him.

"Paid tributes to respected Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He would be remembered by generations for his efforts towards India's progress," PM Modi tweeted.

Mukherjee (84) was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi Road electric crematorium in the afternoon.

Mukherjee died on Monday evening at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments.

