Prashant Kishor Hospitalized After Arrest, Continues Hunger Strike

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, was hospitalized on Tuesday after suffering from dehydration and infection following his fast unto death. The hospitalization came a day after Kishor was arrested for violating a Patna High Court order by holding a protest at Gandhi Maidan against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam paper leak.

Kishor, who had been on hunger strike since January 2, was taken to a private hospital in Patna after a doctor who visited his residence recommended medical intervention. "He is experiencing weakness and discomfort, along with dehydration and infection. A full medical examination is required," the doctor stated.

Despite his condition, Kishor remained firm in his stance, declaring to reporters before his departure to the hospital, "I will continue my fast until the BPSC exams are canceled." His fast has been a focal point of the ongoing protests led by civil service aspirants demanding the annulment of the exams, which have been marred by allegations of a question paper leak.

Kishor's arrest on January 6 came after an FIR was filed against him for defying a court order that prohibited public demonstrations at Gandhi Maidan. He had been campaigning for the cancellation of the controversial BPSC exams, which were conducted last month under scrutiny for potential paper leaks. The police took Kishor into custody early on Monday, but he was later released on bail.

The Jan Suraaj Party leader’s hunger strike has become a significant part of the protests, with many students and activists rallying behind his call for accountability in the BPSC exam process. The demand for a fair and transparent examination system has gained momentum, with supporters voicing concerns over the integrity of the commission's procedures.