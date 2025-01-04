Prashant Kishor likely to face action for dharna at unauthorised location in Patna

Patna: The Patna district administration is considering action against poll strategist-turned-politician and Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor for staging a sit-in protest at an unauthorised location in Gandhi Maidan, according to an official statement on Saturday.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh clarified that Kishor's sit-in protest under the Bapu statue at Gandhi Maidan violates established regulations.

"As per a 2015 Patna High Court ruling, Gardanibagh is the designated location for protests, provided prior permission is obtained from the district administration. Gandhi Maidan, a public space primarily used for recreational activities like morning and evening walks, is not authorised for protests or sit-ins. Even political rallies at Gandhi Maidan require administrative approval," Singh said.

The District Magistrate emphasised that the current focus is on ensuring the smooth conduct of the re-examination for Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates.

Kishor has been actively supporting the agitating BPSC candidates and has joined their protest, further bringing attention to their demands for a re-conduct of the entire 70th preliminary examination.

However, his choice of venue for the sit-in has raised concerns about adherence to legal protocols.

Meanwhile, Kishor defended his choice of Gandhi Maidan as a protest site, arguing that it is a public space and does not require prior permission for peaceful demonstrations.

He referred to the large-scale farmer protests in Delhi, questioning whether those protests were deemed illegal and whether Delhi authorities were uninformed about the rules.

Kishor said, "If the district administration uses force to remove us and detains me, I will return and continue my Dharna after being released."

Kishor emphasised that the resolution of the BPSC candidates' demands depends on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar agreeing to meet with the candidates and hearing their grievances.

He added, "I will abide by whatever decision the candidates take after such a meeting."

While reiterating that Gandhi Maidan is not an authorised site for protests, the administration has refrained from immediate forceful action.

It has deployed medical assistance to avoid escalation and address health concerns among the protesters on hunger strike.