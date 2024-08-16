Prashant Kishor takes on RJD on ‘incentives’ remark by Tejashwi

Patna: Prashant Kishor, the chief of Jan Suraaj, who is looking to establish himself as another political force in Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections in the state, criticised the RJD and its leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday for stating that the ace poll strategist-turned-politician was offering financial incentives to involve its people in his campaign.



Pointing out that over the last 30 years, sand and liquor mafia had been thriving in Bihar, Kishor accused RJD members of allegedly taking money from them.

Kishor said, “If Jan Suraaj were offering money to RJD workers to join our campaign, the RJD could easily outbid us given their extensive resources.”

He further criticised the RJD stating, “You do not have any shortage of money as you have looted Bihar for 30 years.”

Kishor alleged, “Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family was involved in corruption, including registering land in multiple people's names in exchange for jobs and building a mall for personal use. The Lalu Prasad Yadav family should at least use their wealth to control their own workers.”

He specifically addressed previous remarks made by Lalu Prasad Yadav, who had said about Kishor's role in the 2015 campaign against the BJP that “he was the one who advised the grand alliance on what to say before the media.”

He asserted that top leaders of political parties in Bihar still often seek his advice when they face challenging situations.

Kishor who is planning to go up against major political parties in Bihar, criticised leaders who base their politics on caste, arguing that such practices have severely harmed the state.

He accused such politicians of stifling broader thinking by keeping the focus narrowly on caste issues, thereby exploiting the populace in the name of caste.

Kishor's comments reflect his ongoing fight against Bihar's entrenched political dynamics, where caste has long been a significant factor in shaping political alliances and voter behaviour.