Pratap Sarangi visits victim in hospital

Kolkata: The BJP MP from Balasore, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, on Tuesday visited the Durgapur ‘gang-rape’ victim at the private hospital in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district where she is undergoing treatment.

Sarangi, who arrived in Durgapur in the afternoon with a team of BJP workers, was reportedly stopped by the hospital’s security personnel, leading to an argument between the two sides. “The MP’s visit to the hospital had been communicated to the West Bengal administration and the police. Despite that, we were stopped from entering. This is the state of affairs in Bengal,” said Srinivas Pradhan, the BJP’s media coordinator for Balasore district.

“We are here to meet our daughter, who has been tortured. But, they are not allowing us,” Sarangi said. The BJP MP, along with a few party workers from Balasore, later met the woman in the hospital.

The second-year student, hailing from Odisha’s Jaleswar, was allegedly raped outside the campus of a private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night when she went out with one of her friends for dinner.