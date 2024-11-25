Live
Pravati reviews paddy purchase process
Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida reviewed preparations for the upcoming paddy procurement season at Zilla Parishad conference hall here on Friday.
Dhenkanal: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida reviewed preparations for the upcoming paddy procurement season at Zilla Parishad conference hall here on Friday. During the meeting, she discussed plans to ensure smooth procurement process. Paddy procurement will start on January 8 in Dhenkanal district.
Parida said paddy would be procured from farmers at `3,100 per quintal without deductions as promised by the government. The farmers will get their dues which will be credited to their accounts within two days. Action will be taken against officials if they violate government guidelines, she said.
Parida urged officials and self-help groups to work unitedly for smooth procurement of paddy and directed authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted power supply at all mandis. She also directed the officials to install CCTV cameras at the mandis.
Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay said about 15 lakh quintals of paddy will be procured through 16 millers in the district. Eighty-eight Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACs) will be deployed to procure paddy. Additional procurement centres would be set up if needed, he said. The meeting was attended by Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany, Kamakhyanagar MLA Satrughan Jena, the SP, the ADM and other senior officials.