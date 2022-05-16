  • Menu
Pray Buddha's teachings inspire people to follow path of peace, and non-violence: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee 

Buddha Purnima is observed in much of South Asia and East Asia to commemorate the birth of the founder of Buddhism.

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said on the occasion of Buddha Purnima that the teachings of Buddha should inspire people to follow the path of peace and non-violence.

"Heartiest greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. May the teachings of Lord Buddha inspire us to follow the paths of peace, non-violence, unity and love for all," Banerjee tweeted.

