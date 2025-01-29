Prayagraj Airport Sees Record Flight Surge During Maha Kumbh's Mauni Amavasya

Prayagraj's typically quiet airport transformed into a bustling hub as air traffic surged dramatically during the Maha Kumbh's Mauni Amavasya celebrations. The airport, which usually handles five daily flights, experienced an unprecedented spike in activity, particularly on January 28, when flight movements increased fivefold.

Analysis of commercial flight data by India Today's OSINT team revealed remarkable statistics: between January 20-29, the airport managed 136 arrivals and 147 departures. The surge peaked on January 28 with 49 flight movements, followed by 35 on January 25. Delhi emerged as the primary source of incoming flights with 48 arrivals, while Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad contributed significantly to the traffic.

The dramatic increase in air travel reflects broader regional trends, with Prayagraj seeing a 162% year-over-year rise in flight bookings. Neighboring spiritual centers Lucknow and Varanasi also experienced substantial increases of 42% and 127% respectively. To accommodate this surge, authorities introduced 81 additional flights in January 2025, significantly exceeding the DGCA's projected monthly capacity of 132 flights serving 17 cities.

The event attracted numerous celebrities, including Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Baba Ramdev, Mamta Kulkarni, and Remo D'Souza, who joined thousands of devotees in making the spiritual journey to the Maha Kumbh. This unprecedented air traffic surge demonstrates the massive scale and draw of one of the world's largest religious gatherings.