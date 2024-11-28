Preamble of Constitution describes India’s collective spirit: Gopalkrishna Gandhi at Constitution Day lecture at JGU

Sonipat: “The Preamble of the Indian Constitution is philosophically and politically optimistic and unique. It makes us authors, owners and receivers of this book of books. We, the People of India…it is written in English but the translation in non-English languages actually tells us who we are (Vayam Bharatasya Jana). This makes us feel the power of India’s collective spirit. It was said, the Constitution of India has been made by the honest for the innocent and by the idealistic for the aspirational. With the gift of the Constitution came four others: the national flag, the national anthem, the national motto – Satyamev Jayate -- and the emblem. Truth alone triumphs as a national motto is flawless as it does not look at any personal right or wrong or individuals,” said Professor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Former High Commissioner & Ambassador, and Former Governor of West Bengal at the Constitution Day Lecture which marked the milestone of India’s 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949.

“Guru Rabindranath Tagore wrote the National Anthem, which is the part of a much longer poem, in 1913 with no conception of the national anthem at that time, or India’s independence (34 years later!).” Gandhi then went on to recite the special content from Gurudev’s poem and translated it from Bengali for the transfixed audience as he explained that the anthem had to be triumphant in spirit. It was a masterclass in the historical antecedents of some of the most respected and cherished symbols of India as a Republic.

“The Constitution of India is a great treasure which has enriched us Indians. It is to be noted that the Constitution imagined things far in the future,” he said. Prof Gandhi then pointed out to the decimation of our natural resources – glaciers, rivers and forests – and said that it is mentioned in the Directive Principles of the Constitution that the State will protect its forests. “The Constitution has to take a stand on the dramatic collapse of our natural resources,” he said.

Prof Gandhi then lauded the presence of several family members whose forefathers were part of the first Constituent Assembly and said that it uplifted the august gathering and the day of the Adoption of the Constitution in 1949.

Welcoming Prof Gopalkrishna Gandhi for the seminal Constitution Day Lecture, the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said, “It is my honour to welcome India’s foremost public intellectual for the Constitution Day Lecture. As we mark the 15th anniversary of our university, we recognised that it coincided with India’s 75th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Constitution and embarked on a journey to build India’s first Constitution Museum. It is to be noted that there is a deep aspiration to take the idea of the Constitution Museum across India and a need for ordinary Indians to be connected to it and to democratise the access to the Constitution. The museum is a destination for understanding the Constitution, with various sections dedicated to each part of the document and its significance. Every Constituent Assembly member has been featured in the museum alongside spirited debates and deliberations that refined and created a robust manuscript ahead of its time. Through many formats-textual, audio-visual, experiential it ignites visitors’ interest in the Constitution, its evolution and its various sections.”

The art featured in the museum is a major attraction and includes examples that were part of the handcrafted document of the original Constitution itself. The Academy houses an archive of expert interviews that delves into various aspects of the Constitution, particularly the evolution of fundamental rights guaranteed to citizens of India. A Children's Corner, with its interactive installations, quizzing stations, graphic pamphlets and novels shall introduce these complex concepts in a fun, experiential and accessible manner. The Constitution Academy is not merely an endeavour to document Constitutional heritage but one that also contributes to it. On this 75th Constitution Day, it honours the legacy of those who crafted this remarkable document and ensures that it remains a vibrant guide for future generations.

Professor R. Sudarshan Dean, Jindal School of Government & Public Policy welcomed Prof Gopalkrishna Gandhi and said, “It is our privilege to welcome Prof Gandhi who connects us to our history and India’s independence. The founders of the Republic of India established how to deal with politics in a civil and gracious manner. The Constituent Assembly itself is a great example of great courtesy which is extended to members with differing views. Prof Gandhi is a prolific writer and a scholar and many universities have endowed him with honorary degrees.”

Professor (Dr.) Mohan Kumar Dean, Strategic & International Initiatives O.P. Jindal Global University gave the vote of thanks and the concluding remarks were given by Prof. Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, the Registrar of JGU.