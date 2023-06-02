President Draupadi Murmu and PM Modi extends Telangana formation day wishes

New Delhi: Telangana State is celebrating the 10th Formation Day on Friday. On this occasion, the President of India Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their greetings to the people of Telangana state.

"My greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Endowed with forests and wildlife,Telangana is also uniquely blessed with a rich cultural heritage and talented people. This beautiful state is emerging as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. My best wishes for the continued growth and prosperity of Telangana," President Murmu said in her Tweet on Friday.

"On the Formation Day of Telangana, my greetings to the people of this wonderful state. The skills of its people and the richness of its culture are greatly admired. I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Telangana," said the Prime Minister in his Tweet on the occasion. He also posted the greetings in the Telugu language.



Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar also greeted the people of Telangana on the 10th Formation Day. "Warm greetings on the statehood day of Telangana! The state is renowned for its rich heritage, vibrant culture and thriving industries. Over the years, people from Telangana have excelled in various fields and contributed immensely to the growth of Bharat. May the state continue to prosper and touch new heights of glory," he Tweeted.



Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also greeted the people on this occasion. "Our best wishes to the people of Telangana on their State Formation Day. India's youngest state was born out of the countless aspirations and dreams of the people of Telangana. We are proud that the Congress party and Smt. Sonia Gandhi worked towards fulfilling the same," he said in the Tweet

