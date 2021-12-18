  • Menu
President Kovind on 4-day Kerala visit from December 21

Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind  (File/Photo)

Highlights

President Ram Nath Kovind will begin his four-day Kerala visit on December 21 during which will attend several programmes, sources said here on Saturday.

He will reach Kannur on December 21 from where he will proceed to the Central University at Kasargode and reach Kochi the same day.

The following day, the President will participate in an event at the Cochin Naval base and return to the state capital the next day, the sources said.

On 23rd morning, he will address a public meeting in connection with the inauguration of the P.N.Panikkar Foundation and leave for Delhi the next day.

