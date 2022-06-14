  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

President Kovind to embark on Goa trip

President Ram Nath Kovind
x

President Ram Nath Kovind 

Highlights

President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a trip to Goa on Tuesday during which he is scheduled to lay the foundation for a new Raj Bhavan.

President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a trip to Goa on Tuesday during which he is scheduled to lay the foundation for a new Raj Bhavan.

The President will on Wednesday lay the foundation stone for the new Raj Bhavan in the state capital's Dona Paula area.

He was supposed to lay the foundation stone on Goa Statehood Day on May 30, but it was cancelled and rescheduled.

Governor of Goa P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Council of Ministers will be in attendance on Wednesday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X