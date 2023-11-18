President Murmu greets citizens on Chhath Puja, asks them to respect mother nature

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted fellow citizens on the occasion of Chhath Puja and asked them to take resolve to respect mother nature by making "our water resources and environment pollution-free".



Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, she said. "It is also an opportunity to offer reverence and gratitude to rivers, ponds and other sources of water. This festival associated with nature, instills spiritual consciousness and inspires us to work towards conservation of environment," the president said. Chhath Puja reminds us to keep our surroundings clean and observe discipline in our daily life, Murmu said.

"Let us resolve to respect mother nature by making our water resources and environment pollution-free. On this auspicious occasion, I pray for the happiness and prosperity of all citizens," she said in her message and extended "heartiest greetings" and "best wishes" to all the fellow citizens.