President Murmu’s Address: Key Announcements on Budget, Welfare, and AI Innovation

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday delivered her customary joint address to the both houses of Parliament on the eve of presentation of Union Budget 2025-26.

She started her address, paying homage to former prime minister Manmohan Singh who passed away recently. She also offered tributes to those who died in Wednesday's stampede at the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj.

"Maha Kumbh is a festival of India's cultural tradition and social consciousness. Crores of devotees from across the nation and world have taken holy dip in Prayagraj. I express my condolences over the incident that took place on Mauni Amavasya. I pray for speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said.

"The third term of the government is witnessing work at thrice the speed of previous administrations. Government has taken big decisions on issues such as Waqf boards and One Nation, One Election," she said.

"Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, government decided to provide health insurance to six crore citizens aged 70 years and above. The government has placed special focus on education of youth and creating new employment opportunities for them," Murmu said.

The president also noted that the government has decided to expand the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to provide new homes to three crore additional families.

President Murmu emphasised the government's success in lifting millions out of poverty through various welfare schemes. She also highlighted the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which has provided healthcare benefits to millions, ensuring affordable medical services for the underprivileged. In addition, the President addressed concerns over paper leaks in competitive examinations, a growing issue that has affected students nationwide.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, it has been decided to provide health insurance to six crore senior citizens aged 70 years and above...My government has placed special focus on the education of youth and creating new employment opportunities for them," she added

President Droupadi Murmu also lauded the government's Artificial Intelligence (AI) mission, aimed at developing research and development. She highlighted the government's vision to transform India into a global innovation powerhouse, with a strong focus on cutting-edge technologies.

Before the session, President Murmu was welcomed at the Parliament premises by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with an official carrying the ‘Sengol,’ adopted as a cultural symbol by the government.