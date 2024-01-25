  • Menu
President Murmu's address today

President Murmu's address today
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address the country on Thursday, a day before the 75th Republic Day, a Rashtrapati Bhawan statement said. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said.

The statement added that the broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by DD's regional channels. The All India Radio or Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions from 9:30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks, it said.

