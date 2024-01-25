Live
- Siva Karthikeyan’s ‘Ayalaan’ Tamil version bags Rs 75 Cr before Telugu release
- Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy pays tribute to Paritala Ravindra
- National Tourism Day 2024: Date, history, theme and significance of the day
- Siva Karthikeyan sheds light on journey of ‘Ayalaan’
- Vishal’s ‘Rathnam’ locks release date
- Google Unveils Mint Green Colour Option for Pixel 8 Series
- Mkts recoup losses on short covering
- RelDigital unveils Republic Day sale
- Raids concluded at residence of former HMDA director: ACB Director Sudhindra
- Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives In Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri District: Compensation Announced
Just In
President Murmu’s address today
Highlights
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address the country on Thursday, a day before the 75th Republic Day, a Rashtrapati Bhawan statement said. The...
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address the country on Thursday, a day before the 75th Republic Day, a Rashtrapati Bhawan statement said. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said.
The statement added that the broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by DD's regional channels. The All India Radio or Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions from 9:30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks, it said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS