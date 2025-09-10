President, PM congratulate Radhakrishnan

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu congratulated CP Radhakrishnan on his election as the Vice-President, acknowledging his decades of rich experience in public life. She expressed confidence that his leadership will contribute significantly to the nation’s progress and extended her best wishes for a successful and impactful tenure.

PM Modi congratulated Radhakrishnan on his victory, praising his lifelong commitment to serving society, especially empowering the poor and marginalised.

Modi expressed confidence that Radhakrishnan will be an exceptional Vice President, further strengthening India's Constitutional values and enriching Parliamentary discourse.

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, congratulated Radhakrishnan on his victory. In his message, Kharge also expressed gratitude to B Sudarshan Reddy, the united Opposition's joint candidate, for his principled fight.