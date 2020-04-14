President, PM Modi, Rahul pay tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

New Delhi:President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

"Tributes to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Our nation's icon and Chief Architect of the Constitution, he strived for a society based on justice and equity. Let us all take inspiration from his vision and values, and resolve to imbibe his ideals in our lives," the President said in a tweet. The President also paid floral tribute to Ambedkar at the Rashtrpati Bhawan.

The Prime Minister also took to twitter and wrote, "A humble tribute to Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary from all the countrymen." He also attached a video highlighting the achievements of Ambedkar.

Rahul Gandhi wrote on twitter, "My tributes to the great social reformer and chief architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkarji on his Jayanti."

डॉ. बाबासाहेब अम्बेडकर जी की जयंती पर सादर नमन।#IAmAmbedkar pic.twitter.com/zKTmmFx690 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2020

Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891 in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow. Every year, Ambedkar's birth anniversary is celebrated to honour his countless contribution in the making of the present-day independent India.

राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द ने बाबासाहब डॉक्टर भीमराव आंबेडकर की जयंती पर राष्ट्रपति भवन में उन्हें श्रद्धा सुमन अर्पित किए। pic.twitter.com/I5w65IaSOn — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2020

His birth anniversary is also known as the Bhim Jayanti and is celebrated as a public holiday across India since 2015.