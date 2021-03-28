President Ram Nath Kovind condition stable, shifted to AIIMS for planned bypass procedure

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind was on Saturday shifted to AIIMS, Delhi, from Army's Research and Referral Hospital for a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on Tuesday, Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.



Confirming that the President's condition is stable, the President's Secretariat said that he is under the care of experts.

Kovind, 75, had to undergo a health check-up at the Army Hospital after he felt a chest discomfort on Friday morning. "The condition of President Shri Ram Nath Kovind is stable. He is being referred to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Delhi for further investigation," R&R Hospital said in a medical bulletin on Saturday afternoon.

The President underwent a health check-up in the military hospital following a chest discomfort on Friday morning. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Kovind at the Army hospital on Friday.