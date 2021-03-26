Top
President Ram Nath Kovind in hospital after chest discomfort

President Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in New Delhi on Friday morning owing to chest discomfort.

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in New Delhi on Friday morning owing to chest discomfort.

The President, 75, complained of chest discomfort in the morning and thereafter he was rushed to the military hospital.

The President, who underwent routine tests and was put under observation, is now in a stable condition, the hospital said.

In a statement, the hospital authorities said: "He is undergoing routine check-ups and is under observation. His condition is stable."

Sources said the President will stay in the hospital till the time the entire medical diagnosis is complete. The doctors are taking care of things, said the hospital authority.

