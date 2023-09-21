Live
- TN CM announces Rs 560 cr relief for paddy crop loss to farmers
- Bengal to use only electric vehicles in administrative functioning
- SC refuses to interfere with order to release Cauvery water to TN, protests erupt in Karnataka
- Land-for-job scam: After Lalu, sanctions against 3 more obtained, CBI tells Delhi court
- IndiGo & British Airways sign codeshare agreement
- I and B ministry advisory to all TV channels, no to persons with terrorism charges in debates
- India continues to help SL’s crippled railway, completes projects worth over $1bn
- HDFC MF gets Reserve Bank nod for hiking stake in Federal Bank, Equitas SFB, 3 other lenders
- Adani Group bags Rs 13,888 crore worth contracts for smart meter installation in Maharashtra
Prez Murmu says investment opportunities created in UP in last 6-7 years
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that investment opportunities have been created and infrastructure has improved in Uttar Pradesh in the last six to seven years.
Noida: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that investment opportunities have been created and infrastructure has improved in Uttar Pradesh in the last six to seven years.
She was speaking after inaugurating the first edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show in Greater Noida in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
"I feel happy to come here and extend my best wishes to the participants of the UP International Trade Show. The efforts to bring the UP products to the international market are highly appreciated," Murmu said.
