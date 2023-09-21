Prez Murmu says investment opportunities created in UP in last 6-7 years

Noida: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that investment opportunities have been created and infrastructure has improved in Uttar Pradesh in the last six to seven years.

She was speaking after inaugurating the first edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show in Greater Noida in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"I feel happy to come here and extend my best wishes to the participants of the UP International Trade Show. The efforts to bring the UP products to the international market are highly appreciated," Murmu said.