Prez, PM, CM greet people on Rath Yatra
Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday wished the people on the occasion of Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. The President, in X posts in Odia and Hindi, greeted people on the auspicious day.
“I extend my heartiest greetings to all people of our country on the occasion of the world famous Rath Yatra of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath. Countless Jagannath lovers of the country and the world are eagerly waiting to see three deities on the chariot today,” she said.
Notably, President Murmu is in Odisha and witnessed Rath Yatra in Puri this afternoon. On the occasion of the mega festival, she prayed to Lord Jagannath for everyone’s happiness, peace and prosperity.
PM Modi posted on X, “Greetings on the start of the sacred Rath Yatra. We bow to Mahaprabhu Jagannath and pray that His blessings constantly remain upon us.”
Similarly, in a video message, the Chief Minister expressed his heartiest greetings to the people of Odisha on Rath Yatra. He prayed before Lord Jagannath for the development of Odisha in every sphere and for building a new prosperous Odisha with the cooperation of all.
Among others, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have extended their greetings to the people of India on this special day.