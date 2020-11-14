Prez, PM Modi greet nation on Diwali

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday greeted the citizens on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights.

"On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad. May this grand festival of happiness and light bring delight, peace and prosperity to each and every house of our country," the President said in a series of tweets.

"The festival inspires us to work for the service of humanity. Let us, on this occasion, resolve to become a lamp of hope and prosperity for the poor, destitute and needy people of the society by sharing our happiness just as a lamp lightens many lamps by sharing its light," he said.

"Diwali is also a festival of cleanliness, so let us honor mother-nature by celebrating pollution-free, environment friendly and clean Diwali," he added.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy," Modi said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter and said, "May this holy festival of Diwali bring prosperity and happiness and good health in the lives of people. Best wishes on the festival of light."

"Wishing you all a Happy Diwali," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.