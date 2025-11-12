Prez to address Assembly on Nov 27

Bhubaneswar: President DroupadiMurmu is scheduled to address the opening day of the fifth session of the Odisha Assembly on November 27, an official notification said on Monday. According to a provisional calendar issued by the Assembly secretariat, the winter session will continue till December 31 with some breaks for holidays and Sundays.

No other business is scheduled for November 27 following the President’s address. The calendar earmarks 19 days for official business and five days for private members’ business, including Bills and Resolutions.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is also in-charge of the Finance department, will present the first Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for 2025-26 on November 28. Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, who had earlier indicated regarding Murmu’s visit, said the State government had requested the President to address the Assembly, to which she was a member and also a minister.

Murmu, who hails from Odisha, was elected to the Odisha Assembly from Rairangpur segment twice in 2000 and 2004 and became a minister in the Naveen Patnaik ministry. She was a Minister of State (Independent charge) of Commerce and Transport department from March 6, 2000 to August 6, 2002. Later, from August 6, 2002 to May 16, 2004, she was in charge of the Fisheries and Animal Resources department. Murmu also received Nilakantha S Award for being the best MLA in 2007.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the President’s visit, the Odisha Legislative Assembly has started preparation and repaired certain portions of the building and painted them with fresh colour.