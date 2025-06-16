Prime Minister Modi Calls Ahmedabad Air India Crash 'Devastating Beyond Description'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his deep anguish regarding the catastrophic crash of Air India Flight AI171, which went down shortly after departure from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The tragic incident has prompted immediate high-level government response and coordination of emergency relief efforts.

Through his official social media platform, the Prime Minister characterized the aviation disaster as profoundly devastating, extending his sympathies to all individuals impacted by the tragedy. Modi emphasized his direct involvement in coordinating the government's response, stating that he maintains continuous communication with cabinet ministers and administrative officials who are actively working to provide assistance to those affected by the catastrophe.

The Prime Minister's statement reflected the gravity of the situation, describing how the Ahmedabad tragedy has deeply shocked and grieved the nation. He assured that his thoughts remain focused on everyone affected by this devastating incident during this difficult period.

Following the crash, Modi engaged in immediate consultations with key government officials, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu. According to sources, the Prime Minister has specifically requested both ministers to travel to Ahmedabad personally to ensure comprehensive assistance reaches all those impacted by the aviation accident.

During his conversation with Civil Aviation Minister Naidu, Modi received detailed briefings about the crash circumstances and ongoing response efforts. Naidu informed the Prime Minister of his immediate plans to travel to Ahmedabad to directly supervise rescue and relief operations at the crash site. The Prime Minister issued clear directives for immediate deployment of all necessary support resources and requested regular updates on the evolving situation.

The crashed aircraft, identified as a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was operating a scheduled international route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick when the disaster occurred. The flight was carrying a total of 242 individuals, including 232 passengers and 10 crew members. The passenger manifest revealed a diverse international composition, with 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, one Canadian passenger, and seven Portuguese nationals aboard the aircraft.

According to passenger documentation accessed by media sources, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among those who had boarded the ill-fated flight. Rupani, who served as Gujarat's Chief Minister from 2016 to 2021, was traveling in business class accommodations, though his current condition remains unconfirmed as rescue operations continue.

The aircraft crashed into a residential area in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar locality within minutes of takeoff, creating a significant emergency situation. Prior to the crash, the flight crew had issued a MAYDAY distress call before losing all communication with air traffic control authorities. Witnesses reported seeing thick black smoke rising from the crash site immediately following the impact.

Emergency response protocols have been activated with comprehensive deployment of fire brigade units, ambulance services, and medical personnel to the crash location. Authorities have established a green corridor transportation system to expedite the movement of injured individuals from the crash site to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

A dedicated passenger information hotline has been established at 1800 5691 444 to assist families and concerned individuals seeking information about passengers who were aboard the flight. Medical treatment for survivors is being provided at multiple hospitals in the vicinity, with emergency services coordinating to ensure adequate medical care for all affected individuals.