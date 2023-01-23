Prime Minister Modi Named 21 Andaman And Nicobar Islands After Param Vir Chakra Awardees

To commemorate Parakaram Diwas, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday named 21 of the largest nameless islands in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after 21 recipients of the Param Vir Chakra. Even island names carried remnants of slavery, but this year the government chose to change that. The prime minister honoured the 21 recipients of the Param Vir Chakra by naming the 21 largest nameless islands in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in honour of Parakram Diwas.



He also revealed a model of the National Memorial that will be constructed as a tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose during the same occasion. The Prime Minister, who was virtually present at the occasion, declared that the unnamed islands will be given the names of the 21 recipients of the Param Vir Chakra.

The largest unnamed island has now been given Major Somnath Sharma's name in honour of the first recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. On November 3, 1947, the gallant soldier was killed in the line of duty while fending off Pakistani intruders close to the Srinagar Airport.

The action was taken as a permanent homage to the nation's heroes, some of whom had given their lives in order to save the country. In addition to paying tribute to the military, Modi honoured Netaji and stressed the significance of the islands. Modi emphasised that the tricolour was raised for the first time in the Andaman Islands and urged the area to keep telling tales of the valour of its soldiers.