Prime Minister pays tribute to ANR’s legacy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to legendary Telugu actor and philanthropist Akkineni Nageswara Rao, recognising his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema and society.

During a meeting at Parliament House, actor Akkineni Nagarjuna presented Prime Minister Modi with a book titled ‘Mahaan Abhineta Akkineni Ka Viraat Vyaktitva,’ commemorating ANR’s 100th birth anniversary. Authored by Padma Bhushan awardee and former MP Prof Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, the book chronicles ANR’s remarkable journey and his lasting influence on Indian cinema.

Recalling ANR’s illustrious career spanning over seven decades, PM Modi praised his role in shaping Telugu cinema’s identity and his commitment to preserving Indian cultural values through film.

He acknowledged ANR’s visionary decision to relocate the Telugu film industry from Chennai to Hyderabad, a move that laid the foundation for its present-day success as a global cinematic hub.

The Prime Minister emphasised that ANR’s legacy extended beyond cinema, highlighting his contributions to education, literature, and philanthropy. He lauded ANR’s efforts in establishing Annapurna Studios, which continues to serve as a major filmmaking center and his dedication to education through institutions like the Akkineni Nageswara Rao College in Gudivada.

Modi also recalled his tribute to ANR in the 117th episode of Mann Ki Baat, where he recognised the contributions of the legendary actor alongside cinema icons like Tapan Sinha and Raj Kapoor.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to preserving India’s rich cinematic heritage and announced that India will host the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) this year, celebrating Indian cinema’s global influence.

Actor Nagarjuna, expressing gratitude for the national recognition of his father's contributions, underscored ANR's impact on generations of filmmakers and artists. As a recipient of prestigious honours such as the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and multiple Padma awards, ANR remains an enduring inspiration in Indian cinema. The meeting marked a significant moment in acknowledging the contributions of one of India's greatest film legends at the highest level.