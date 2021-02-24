Prime Minister to visit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry tomorrow to inaugurate and lay foundation for several projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry tomorrow to inaugurate and lay the foundation for several developmental projects. As per published reports, in the morning, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 4 laning of NH45-A - 56 kilometres Sattanathapuram - Nagapattinam package of Villupuram to Nagapattinam project covering Karaikal District. The capital cost to be incurred in this project is about Rs 2,426 crore.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Medical College Building at Karaikal New Campus- Phase I, Karaikal District JIPMER. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 491 crore.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for development of Minor Port at Puducherry under Sagarmala Scheme, which will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 44 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of Synthetic Athletic Track, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Puducherry. The project will cost around Rs 7 crore.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Blood Centre at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, JIPMER, Puducherry. It has been set up at a cost of Rs 28 crore.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate a girls' hostel at Lawspet, Puducherry. He will also inaugurate the reconstructed Heritage Marie Building.

In the evening, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects worth over Rs 12,400 crore in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. He will dedicate to the nation the Neyveli New Thermal Power Project. Built at a cost of about Rs 8,000 crore, the Plant has been designed for 100 per cent Ash utilization. The power generated would benefit Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry, with Tamil Nadu having the major share of about 65 per cent.

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the 709 Mega Watt Solar Power Project of NLCIL, established over an area of about 2670 acres of land across the districts of Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar. The project has been set up at a cost of over Rs 3,000 crore.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the extension, renovation and modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project System. It irrigates over 2 lakh acres of land in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts. The extension, renovation and modernisation of Lower Bhavani System has been taken up at a cost of Rs 934 crore.

PM Modi will inaugurate the 8-laning of Korampallam Bridge and Rail Over Bridge at V.O.Chidambaranar Port. It is one of the Major Ports in India. At present, 76 per cent of the cargo is being transported through road from and to the Port using the existing Korampallam Bridge, which was constructed in 1964. In order to provide seamless evacuation of cargo and to avoid traffic congestion in the port area, the project of 8-laning of the existing Korampallam bridge and Rail Over bridge has been implemented at a cost of about Rs 42 crore.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for design, supply, installation and commissioning of a 5 Mega Watt grid connected ground based solar power plant at V.O. Chidambaranar Port. The project, to be set up at an estimated cost of about Rs 20 crore, will generate over 80 lakh units KWH per annum.

With an aim to boost ease of living, Prime Minister will inaugurate over 4000 tenements constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) scheme and built by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board at a cost of over Rs 330 crore.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for development of Integrated Command and Control Centers, ICCC in nine Smart Cities including Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur, Vellore, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi. These ICCCs would be developed at a cost of about Rs 107 crore and would act as a 24x7 support system.