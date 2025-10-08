Live
- Collector directs resolution of land issues for solar project
- Valmiki Jayanti celebrated grandly
- Rajvir Jawanda Dies at 35 in Road Accident—Fans Mourn Punjabi Singer’s Sudden Death
- Strive with dedication and determination to achieve high goals: Minister Farooq
- PIL in SC seeks CBI probe; nationwide drug safety review
- Delhi to mark Sardar Patel’s 150th anniv with series of events
- Collector assures justice to farmers
- Centre allotted Kejriwal bungalow after being rapped by HC: AAP
- 10 tonnes of red sandalwood smuggled from Tirupati seized
- Rekha Government under scrutiny: Delhi eagerly awaits delivery on Budget promises
Principal suspended for forcing students to fill potholes
Highlights
Dehradun: The principal of a government primary school in Dehradun has been suspended for allegedly forcing students to do manual labour on the school...
Dehradun: The principal of a government primary school in Dehradun has been suspended for allegedly forcing students to do manual labour on the school campus, an official said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday at the school located in T Estate in the Banjarawala area, the official said.
The incident came to light after a video of the alleged incident went viral.
In the video, students wearing school uniforms can be seen filling trays with sand and gravel with shovels and carrying them on their heads to fill potholes on the campus.
The incident caused a stir in the education department, prompting officials to investigate and take action on the matter.
Next Story