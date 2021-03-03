Priority is not to let any fascist force come to power in West Bengal: Tejaswi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, on Tuesday said their priority and duty is not to let any communal and fascist force come to power (in poll-bound West Bengal).



"It is our priority and duty to not let any communal and fascist force come into power (in West Bengal). We have decided to strengthen Mamata ji's hands and give our unconditional support to her," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

He said, "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called us and we will be there, wherever she needs us."

On March 1, the RJD leader had announced his full support to her in the coming assembly polls in the state.

Addressing the media after meeting the TMC supremo at Nabanna, the state secretariat here, Tejashwi told reporters, "It is Lalu ji's decision to provide full support to Mamata Ji. Our first priority is to stop BJP from coming to power in Bengal."

He also took a jibe at the "baraat" of BJP leaders in the recent weeks arriving in West Bengal to campaign for the party and questioned their ability to run the government in the state better than Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"The BJP is such a big party. The BJP has brought a 'baarat' (procession) of all the union ministers to West Bengal. Who is their groom? Name a single BJP leader who is more experienced than Mamta Banerjee in running the government. Will you hand over power to a leader who does not have any experience?" Tejashwi Yadav asked.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

While Mamata Banerjee is seeking her third consecutive term, BJP has set a target of winning 200 seats in the 294-member state Assembly. Congress and the Left have stitched an alliance for the polls.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the state.